Dallas woman sentenced to 60 years in prison after she killed her child’s grandmother

A Dallas woman has been sentenced to 60 years in prison in the shooting that killed her child’s grandmother at a Starbucks, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office said in a social-media post.

Tranisa Watts, 26, of Dallas, was sentenced after pleading guilty to murder on May 21.

On the evening of April 18, 2022, Richardson police were dispatched to the Starbucks at 1405 E. Renner Road in response to a shooting.

When officers arrived, witnesses pointed out a woman as the shooter, later identified as Watts. She was seen running past several neighboring businesses with a small child in her arms, according to the DA.

Watts was arrested while officers found the victim, Kentoria Edwards, who had a gunshot wound to the chest.

At first, the suspect denied shooting Edwards, but an eyewitness who knew both women told police Watts shot the victim during an unscheduled visit that Watts had demanded with her child, the post states.

Edwards, the child’s grandmother, had custody of the child since 3 months of age following an investigation by Child Protective Services into Watts’ ability to care for her daughter, according to the DA.

Three years after CPS began its investigation, Watts declined to follow a visitation schedule, would often show up unannounced, and would cause problems, including physical fights with the family.

When Watts showed up to Edwards’ home on the day of the shooting, the grandmother agreed to meet her in a public place with another family member. Watts asked Edwards to stand the child up on a table so that she could say goodbye. Instead, Watts grabbed a gun from her purse, shot Edwards in the chest, and attempted to run with the child, authorities say.

In an interview with police, Watts said she acted in self-defense before admitting shooting Edwards. She also told authorities that the entire family was “always out to get her” and would never let her hold her child. She finally said she had had enough and wanted her child back.

“Ms. Edwards was a loving grandmother, mother, wife, and sister. She devoted her life to her family, especially her beloved granddaughter. Watts’ unthinkable act of shooting and murdering her — in front of Watts’ innocent three year old child — has shattered this family. We hope this sentence provides a measure of justice and allows the family the time and space they need to begin the healing process,” said Collin County DA Greg Willis.