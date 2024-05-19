Dallas man admits to killing sisters in fit of rage, arrest affidavit says

DALLAS - Dallas police say a man who murdered two sisters admitted to the killings, saying he was in a "rage."

The shooting happened at the Broadstone Paragon apartments on N. Washington Avenue, near Lemmon Avenue, in Old East Dallas at about 3 a.m.

Amaya Lockett, 24, and Jalisa Lockett, 22, were shot to death early Saturday morning following an argument. The suspect was dating one of the sisters.

The sisters both leave behind young children who now don't have a mother.

The girls’ father says the loss still doesn’t feel real. He wants the man who took their lives to be prosecuted to the fullest extent.

Police say the sisters were shot and killed inside their Dallas apartment on Washington Avenue, just south of Lemmon Avenue and east of Central Expressway.

Amaya’s boyfriend was also shot but is expected to survive his injuries.

Police say Saadiq Shabazz, Jalisa's boyfriend, was the shooter.

Arrest documents say the four were hanging out at the apartment when Jalisa and Shabazz started arguing. Amaya and her boyfriend went into the bedroom to get away when they heard a gunshot.

When Amaya went to see what happened, Shabazz shot her and then shot her boyfriend as he tried to barricade himself in the bedroom, police said.

Amaya’s boyfriend was still able to call 911 and tell police what happened.

"You hear about violent crimes and stuff like that happening, but you think, ‘Oh, it won’t happen to me,’" said Jaunci Lockett, the sisters’ father.

Jaunci says before the shooting, Jalisa was questioning if she wanted to stay in the relationship.

The arrest documents say Shabazz admitted to shooting all three people out of "rage." He also told police that he didn’t mean to kill anyone.

Saadiq Shabazz (Source: Dallas County Jail)

"It’s crazy to say it was unintentional," Jaunci said. "There’s nothing unintentional about killing two people and trying to kill a third."

Jaunci says Jalisa’s 2-year-old daughter was inside the apartment when the shooting happened. She wasn’t hurt and is with family.

Amaya’s son was with his dad that night.

"I’m going to make sure they remember how they were, exactly how outgoing Jalisa was, how smart Amaya was," Jaunci said. "Just getting used to not seeing them every day. That’s gonna be the hardest part."

Shabazz is currently being held in the Dallas County jail on a $3 million bond.





