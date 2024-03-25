Dallas resident claims $5 million prize in Texas Lottery scratch-off game Luxe

Someone from Dallas became a multi-millionaire through the Texas Lottery’s scratch-ticket game Luxe, according to a news release from the lottery.

The ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven store at 6229 Hillcrest Ave. in University Park, according to lottery officials. The winner has decided to remain anonymous, which is an option for anybody who wins more than $1 million in any Texas Lottery game.

Three more $5 million prizes are still up for grabs in the Luxe game, according to the Texas Lottery. The game has a total of $236.7 million in prizes, with the overall odds of winning any prize, including a break-even prize, at 1 in 3.48.