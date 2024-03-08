Northwest Dallas prostitution sting leads to 30 arrests after businesses complain about recent surge

DALLAS - Dallas police arrested 30 men in an undercover prostitution bust in the city.

Police launched the operation this week after an outcry from local businesses.

Dallas police hope the bust sends a message and have launched an operation against prostitution.

This specific sting happened in Northwest Dallas where businesses and people driving through have been complaining.

Businesses in the area have been pleading with police to address the alarming number of prostitutes in the area.

So Dallas officers went undercover this week, targeting people looking to pay for sex along the stretch of road near Harry Hines Boulevard and Walnut Hill. The area is known to be a hot spot, but businesses and community members say recently it’s out of control.

"Just being proactive and listening to what our community is saying. Trying to combat a problem and prevent it," said Dallas Police Spokesperson Kristin Lowman.

Dallas police arrested 30 men on Wednesday for solicitation of prostitution.

In addition to the arrests, investigators seized handguns, vehicles, drugs and more than $70,000 in cash.

Some of the men had warrants out for their arrests, like 33-year-old Erik Garcia, who was wanted out of Euless for forgery.

Bianca Davis is CEO of New Friends New Life, which helps sex trafficking victims in North Texas. It includes food, housing, counseling and new employment.

"We know in this field, there is a link between prostitution and sex trafficking," she said. "The vast majority of women on a corner or escorting are there because they are there under force, fraud or coercion. That is the definition of sex trafficking."

Davis tells FOX 4 she continues to see an increase in the number of women walking through her door.

"Attention being raised, efforts by the police department and people understanding that there is help," she said.

Davis also says New Friends New Life has a partnership with the Dallas Police Department.

The average age of girls coming into their youth program is 15 years old.

The operation will be ongoing across the city, including other hot spots.

A list of people charged with solicitation of prostitution as a part of the sting here:

Ivan Rodriguez, 19

Jorge Garcia-Mendez, 36

Eduardo Barrientos Aguilar, 49

Sergio Gonzalez Leon, 31

Richard Humphrey, 64

Ernesto Mercado Mendoza, 45

Marlin Gonzalez Alonzo, 32

Felix Brown, 27, Also charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carry of a Weapon, Warrant for Criminal Trespass

Basit Mohammad, 29

Erik Garcia, 33 Also charged with Warrant for Forgery of a Financial Instrument

Clarence Moore, 34

Wilmer Lopez, 41

Jesus Valdivia Pizarro, 61

Erick Gomez Garcia, 27

Saul Ramirez, 42

Tommi Pagoaga Rodriguez, 38

Rafael Martin, 54

Eber Maldonado Najera, 30

Tluang Nawl, 53

Sibtain Vasaya, 21

Ublester Luvino-Reyes, 29

Brett Wahl, 56

Larmie Keys, 38

Daniel Taylor, 30

Abbas Salman, 35

Lenin Rondon-Blanco, 26

Gregorio Solis-Ramirez, 28

Bruce Jones, 54, Also charged with Unlawful Carry of a Weapon

Elian Ramirez, 19