Dallas priest arrested, charged with indecency with children, Garland police say

A Dallas priest was arrested after he was accused having inappropriate contact with two children, Garland police said in a news release Tuesday.

Authorities arrested 34-year-old Ricardo Reyes Mata. A priest with the Catholic Diocese in Dallas, he is charged with two counts of indecency with a child.

Reyes Mata was arrested based on reports of inappropriate contact with the minors, which happened during a visit at a home in Garland, police said.

Detectives are communicating with the Diocese of Dallas about the case.

Reyes Mata is being held at the Garland Detention Center on $175,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the investigation or other incidents is asked to contact Garland police at 972-485-4840.

