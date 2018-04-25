Dallas police officer dies, two others critical after attack at store

(Reuters) - One of the two Dallas police officers shot outside a Home Depot store died on Wednesday morning, the city's mayor announced at a City Council meeting.

After the officers were shot on Tuesday, a suspect, Armando Juarez, 29, was caught after a five-hour search as he tried to elude police in a pickup truck, police said.

The officer who died was identified as Rogelio Santander, 27, while officer Crystal Almeida, 26, remained in critical condition, said the Patricia Blasquez, spokeswoman for Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings.

A Home Depot security officer, Scott Painter, who also was shot, remained in critical condition, Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall told reporters outside a Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas on Wednesday morning.

Hall said Almeida and Painter were "making remarkable recoveries."

Both of the Dallas police officers had been with the department for three years, Blasquez said.

Juarez was being held on bond of $1 million at the Dallas County Jail on charges of aggravated assault of a public servant and aggravated assault in retaliation, the jail's website showed. These charges and bond were levied before Santander's death.

Juarez, who also was wanted on a felony theft warrant, was taken into custody after a five-hour manhunt that included a high-speed vehicle chase, police said.

A woman, who was not identified, also was taken into custody, Hall said. Local media reported she was a passenger in the pickup truck.

A call to the Dallas County Public Defender office was not immediately returned. Local media reported Juarez was being represented by a public defender.

Hall said the shooting began at about 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday after an off-duty officer working at the store detained a man and called for help.

The suspect shot two responding officers with a handgun, as well as a store security officer, the Dallas Morning News reported.

"Once again, Dallas is at the precipice, looking into the hell of heartbreak as our police department was attacked this afternoon," Rawlings said Tuesday.

Five police officers in Dallas were killed by a sniper in 2016 in an attack that sent shockwaves through the city and nation.





(Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee, Wis., Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas, and Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago; Editing by Bill Trott)