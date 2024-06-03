Dallas police say man charged with child sexual assault worked at Kanakuk Kamps

An aerial view of some of the facilities at Kanakuk's K-1 and K-Kountry camps in Branson.

A former Kanakuk Kamp staff member faces a charge of child sexual assault stemming from his time working at a Dallas private school.

The Dallas Police Department released a statement alleging Matthew Harmon, 46, engaged in illegal activity involving a minor in 2007 at Providence School in Dallas, where he was a teacher and coach from 2004-2007.

No other details were provided in the release, but the website FactsAboutKanakuk.com noted Harmon was charged with second-degree felony sexual assault of a child on Wednesday before posting $40,000 bond on Thursday.

The website was created following the highly publicized sexual abuse scandal involving one of Kanakuk's senior counselors, Pete Newman, when he pleaded guilty in 2010 to seven counts of sexually abusing boys at the Branson-based Christian camp. He is currently in prison serving two life sentences.

Dallas police said that Harmon worked at Kananuk Kamps in Branson and Durango, Colorado from 1995 through the mid-2000s, and was also at Trinity Christian Academy from 2019-2014.

In its yearslong investigation, Dallas investigators learned that Harmon had reportedly been in contact with thousands of children through his work and volunteering. Other alleged victims have also been identified, according to DPD, which believes there may be other victims who have not been identified.

An investigative series published in the News-Leader in 2022 detailed multiple instances of abuse perpetrated by Newman and other employees and volunteers at Kanakuk, both before and after Newman's tenure, as well as policies at the camp that contributed to an environment in which abuse was overlooked, minimized or not reported. The series received a 1st place award for Best Investigative Reporting from the Missouri Press Association in 2023.

More recently, a former Kanakuk camp attendee abused by Newman has sued the camp and its leaders, claiming they concealed information about prior abuse and camp leaders' knowledge of Newman's behavior before settling with the survivor. That lawsuit is ongoing, with both Kanakuk and its insurer at the time blaming each other for withholding information from campers and their parents.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Former Kanakuk staffer charged with child sexual assault in Dallas