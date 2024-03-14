Dallas police investigating sexual assault claim against Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is now involved in two police investigations in addition to his civil lawsuit for extortion against a woman who accused him of sexual assault.

According to the Dallas police, the department is investigating a claim of sexual assault against the Prescott after a complainant filed a report on March 12 about an alleged incident that occurred on February 2, 2017, in the 8500 block of Stemmons Freeway in the parking of lot of XTC Cabarat.

The report was made on Tuesday, one day after Prescott filed a lawsuit Collin County against the accuser and her lawyers for extortion for allegedly asking for $100 million to not report the incident.

It also comes after Prescott and his attorney reported the extortion attempt to the Prosper police department.

Police in Prosper have indicated they are investigating claims extortion against Prescott.

Prescott filed an 11-page lawsuit in Collin County on Monday against Victoria Shores of Fort Worth and her attorneys, Yoel Zehaie and Bethel Zehaie, saying they are trying to extort $100 million from him to settle a claim for sexual assault from 2017.

According to a letter sent to Prescott earlier this year by her attorneys, Shores said she would be “willing to forego pursuing criminal charges, along with disclosing this information to the public, in exchange for compensating her for the mental anguish she has suffered.”

Prescott denied the sexual assault claim in a text to the Star-Telegram on Monday.