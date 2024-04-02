Dallas mavericks star Luka Doncic compares Caitlin Clark to NBA legend

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic was captivated by Caitlin Clark’s 41-point, 12 assist and seven rebound performance in Iowa’s 94-87 win over LSU in the Elite Eight on Monday at MVP Arena.

Doncic was at shootaround on Tuesday when he was asked if Clark’s game reminded him of his own but instead said she’s more similar to the NBA’s most prolific three=point shooter Steph Curry saying she was a better three point shooter than he is.

Clark hit nine threes in her national championship game rematch against the Tigers and set the all time record for most threes (70) and assists (140) made during a March Madness career.

Clark and Iowa will face Paige Bueckers and Uconn in the Final Four at 8:00 p.m. on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and will be broadcast on ESPN.