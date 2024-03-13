Dallas man bonds out of jail after allegedly running through stop sign at nearly 70 mph, killing young couple

A man accused of killing a young couple after speeding through a stop sign in Dallas over the weekend bonded out of jail.

Just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dallas police reported that Antonio Ortiz, 22, drove his truck through a stop sign at an intersection and collided with a young couple.

The crash killed Milena Wilske, 18, and her boyfriend, Angel Ortuno.

Witnesses told police that Ortiz sped through the stop sign at a high rate of speed, according to Fox 4 Dallas.

NAVY OFFICER IMPRISONED IN JAPAN OVER DEADLY CAR CRASH FREED FROM US CUSTODY, FAMILY SAYS

Antonio Ortiz, the suspect charged in the killings of two people over the weekend in Dallas bonded out of jail.

"You could see marks all over the road and mud," Wilske’s friend, Joshua Reyes described to Fox 4. "It just shows the amount of force that was put upon that car and upon them."

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

NEVADA MAN ALLEGEDLY DROVE 150 MPH BEFORE DEADLY CRASH THAT SPLIT CAR IN ARIZONA

Antonio Ortiz, 22, is accused of killing 18-year-old Milena Wilske and her boyfriend, Angel Ortuno, after running through a stop sign at a high rate of speed.

Police believe Ortiz was going around 60 to 70 miles per hour when he ran through the stop sign and hit the couple, Fox 4 reported.

OKLAHOMA DAD FLEES CAR CRASH, LEAVING DYING TEEN DAUGHTER, VODKA, PILLS BEHIND: REPORT

Dallas Police believe Ortiz was going around 60 to 70 miles per hour when he ran through the stop sign.

Ortiz was charged with two counts of manslaugher and was released late Monday on a $150,000 bond.

TAYLOR SWIFT FAN, 16, KILLED IN CAR CRASH ON THE WAY TO POP STAR'S ERAS CONCERT IN AUSTRALIA

Antonio Ortiz was released from the Dallas County Jail late Monday on a $150,000 bond for allegedly causing a crash that killed a young couple.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Dallas Police Department for comment.





Original article source: Dallas man bonds out of jail after allegedly running through stop sign at nearly 70 mph, killing young couple