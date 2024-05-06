Dallas, Houston lead US News best high schools ranking in Texas. How does yours rank?
Rankings for the nation's best high schools have been released by U.S. News & World Report. The organization gathers data from nearly 25,000 public high schools in all 50 states as well as the District of Colombia. It also has separate rankings for charter, magnet and STEM-focused high schools.
How do Texas schools compare to those in other states?
Here's what we know.
Top 10 Texas high schools
U.S. News analyzed a total of 1,555 public high schools in Texas, and the School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG) topped the list.
Part of the Dallas Independent School District (TAG) was found to be the best public high school in Texas and the sixth best in the nation. With 534 students, it has a 100% graduation rate and scored 100 for college readiness.
Here's how the state's 10 best public high schools line up:
SCHOOL
CITY
TEXAS RANKING
NATIONAL RANKING
Dallas
1
6
Dallas
2
23
Dallas
3
29
Grand Prairie
4
30
Houston
5
31
Austin
6
38
San Antonio
7
64
Houston
8
70
Brownsville
9
71
Dallas
10
85
Top 5 high schools in metro areas
Amarillo
Amarillo High School
Randall High School
Canyon High School
Claude High School
Bushland High School
Austin
Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA)
Richards School for Young Women Leaders
Idea Rundberg College Preparatory
Meridian School
Chaparral Star Academy
Corpus Christi
Port Aransas High School
London High School
Calallen High School
Collegiate High School
Agua Dulce High School
Dallas
The School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG)
Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School
Science and Engineering Magnet School (SEM)
Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute
Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet
El Paso
Valle Verde Early College High School
Mission Early College High School
Clint ISD Early College Academy
Northwest Early College High School (NWECHS)
Silva Health Magnet
Houston
Carnegie Vanguard High School
DeBakey High School for Health Professions
Kinder High School for Performing and Visual Arts
Challenge Early College High School
Young Women's College Prep Academy
Lubbock
Talkington School for Young Women Leaders
Idalou High School
Frenship High School
Lubbock High School
Lubbock-Cooper High School
San Antonio
BASIS San Antonio - Shavano Campus
Young Women's Leadership Academy
IDEA Carver College Preparatory
Health Careers High School
International School of America
How are high schools ranked? Is it fair?
According to U.S. News & World Report, "The top-ranked schools have a high rate of students who scored above expectations in math, science and reading state assessments, passed an array of college-level exams, and graduated in four years."
However, several medical and law schools have scrutinized the annual rankings for the accuracy of the data they use. These schools, including Harvard Medical School, have ended their participation in the U.S. News rankings.
“Rankings cannot meaningfully reflect the high aspirations for educational excellence, graduate preparedness, and compassionate and equitable patient care that we strive to foster,” Dean George Daley of Harvard Medical School wrote.
In other cases, the data may not be complete. In Oklahoma, the state's education department missed a deadline to allow U.S. News to include them in the 2024 rankings. Therefore rankings did not include Advanced Placement test scores, which make up 30% of a school's overall college readiness score.
Despite criticism, U.S. News & World Report has continued collecting data and publishing the annual rankings.
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: The 10 best high schools in Texas in 2024, according to US News