Dallas, Houston lead US News best high schools ranking in Texas. How does yours rank?

Rankings for the nation's best high schools have been released by U.S. News & World Report. The organization gathers data from nearly 25,000 public high schools in all 50 states as well as the District of Colombia. It also has separate rankings for charter, magnet and STEM-focused high schools.

How do Texas schools compare to those in other states?

Here's what we know.

Top 10 Texas high schools

U.S. News analyzed a total of 1,555 public high schools in Texas, and the School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG) topped the list.

Part of the Dallas Independent School District (TAG) was found to be the best public high school in Texas and the sixth best in the nation. With 534 students, it has a 100% graduation rate and scored 100 for college readiness.

Here's how the state's 10 best public high schools line up:

Top 5 high schools in metro areas

Amarillo

Amarillo High School Randall High School Canyon High School Claude High School Bushland High School

Austin

Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA) Richards School for Young Women Leaders Idea Rundberg College Preparatory Meridian School Chaparral Star Academy

Corpus Christi

Port Aransas High School London High School Calallen High School Collegiate High School Agua Dulce High School

Dallas

The School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG) Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School Science and Engineering Magnet School (SEM) Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet

Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School ranked 2nd in the state and 23rd in the nation by U.S. News.

El Paso

Valle Verde Early College High School Mission Early College High School Clint ISD Early College Academy Northwest Early College High School (NWECHS) Silva Health Magnet

Valle Verde Early College High School’s Class of 2023 graduates. U.S. News ranked the school first among El Paso high schools.

Houston

Carnegie Vanguard High School DeBakey High School for Health Professions Kinder High School for Performing and Visual Arts Challenge Early College High School Young Women's College Prep Academy

Lubbock

Talkington School for Young Women Leaders Idalou High School Frenship High School Lubbock High School Lubbock-Cooper High School

San Antonio

BASIS San Antonio - Shavano Campus Young Women's Leadership Academy IDEA Carver College Preparatory Health Careers High School International School of America

How are high schools ranked? Is it fair?

According to U.S. News & World Report, "The top-ranked schools have a high rate of students who scored above expectations in math, science and reading state assessments, passed an array of college-level exams, and graduated in four years."

However, several medical and law schools have scrutinized the annual rankings for the accuracy of the data they use. These schools, including Harvard Medical School, have ended their participation in the U.S. News rankings.

“Rankings cannot meaningfully reflect the high aspirations for educational excellence, graduate preparedness, and compassionate and equitable patient care that we strive to foster,” Dean George Daley of Harvard Medical School wrote.

In other cases, the data may not be complete. In Oklahoma, the state's education department missed a deadline to allow U.S. News to include them in the 2024 rankings. Therefore rankings did not include Advanced Placement test scores, which make up 30% of a school's overall college readiness score.

Despite criticism, U.S. News & World Report has continued collecting data and publishing the annual rankings.

