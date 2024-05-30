Dallas to get hit by more severe weather Thursday as storms develop across Texas

After a Memorial Day weekend full of deadly storms, parts of Texas may see more severe weather beginning Thursday afternoon.

More than 180,000 Texas homes and businesses remained in the dark Thursday as residents cleaned up from weeks of wild storms and tornadoes amid concerns that more severe weather was on the way.

Severe weather forecasts across Texas

Dallas/Fort Worth

The National Weather Service (NWS) office for Dallas/Fort Worth warned that some storms forecast for Thursday into Friday may be severe, producing large hail and damaging winds. A flood warning was in effect for the Trinity River through Friday morning.

"A tornado or two cannot be ruled out," the weather service said in its hazardous weather forecast.

...Not what you want to see for north Texas. Another complex of severe storms near the Red River is taking aim at the greater DFW area.



Latest data looking rowdy later this morning into the afternoon with large hail & destructive wind gusts #txwx pic.twitter.com/W4tSYRVC3g — Avery Tomasco (@averytomascowx) May 30, 2024

Amarillo

Thunderstorms moving into Amarillo this morning may produce severe conditions such as heavy rain and strong winds. The storms are expected to continue tonight, with tennis ball-sized hail and the possibility of a tornado. Minor flooding may also occur.

Thunderstorms continue to moving southeast this morning. Areas from Shamrock to Wellington (along highway 83) down to Childress may experience heavy rain and gusty winds up to 50 mph. There is a medium chance for minor flooding. Don't drive through flooded roadways. #phwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/ff3gWJ49Yr — NWS Amarillo (@NWSAmarillo) May 30, 2024

San Antonio/Austin

Strong to severe storms with heavy rainfall are expected to reach the San Antonio/Austin area today, according to the local NWS office. Hazardous conditions, including damaging winds and large hail, will peak Thursday evening and overnight. The storms will likely return Friday afternoon and continue into the weekend.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook for today has been updated and the slight risk of severe thunderstorms now covers the northern part of the local area. Expected weather hazards are damaging winds and large hail mainly during the evening and overnight period. #txwx pic.twitter.com/r1o7WWHKVv — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) May 30, 2024

Tornado watch vs tornado warning: What's the difference?

Tornado watch: Tornadoes are possible and residents should be alert.

Tornado warning: Tornadoes have been spotted or indicated on weather radar, and residents should seek shelter immediately.

Power outages affecting hundreds of thousands in Texas

Houston has been victimized by a string of storms since flooding two weeks ago killed eight people. Hundreds of thousands lost power again in storms Tuesday, but CenterPoint Energy said it was on track to restore the majority of customers Thursday. Some "isolated outages" are expected to extend into Friday.

In Dallas, Oncor Electric Delivery is the state's largest power company and one of the biggest in the nation. Oncor said power restoration should be substantially finished by Friday evening − if the weather cooperates.

#OncorWeatherCurrent Update - Teams are monitoring the potential for severe storms today. @KaitiBlake says the severe weather risk is 2 out of 5 for areas along/west of I-35. Storms w/wind & hail are possible. We encourage our customers to stay weather aware today. #dfwwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/gML2DtfUqh — Oncor (@oncor) May 30, 2024

"Harder hit areas are expected to be restored on Saturday," Oncor said in a statement.

"Being in Dallas now, it's just wake up and then start trying to make the most of a tough situation," resident Jarrett Stone said.

Texas power outage map

— USA TODAY reporter John Bacon contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas severe weather Thursday may produce tornado, flooding in Dallas