Dallas-Fort Worth under heat advisory; triple digits expected every day this week

After reaching 100 degrees for the first time this year over the weekend, Dallas-Fort Worth is in for a sweltering week.

At 3:42 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office recorded 100 degrees. This is the first time this year that the Metroplex has reached triple digits.

With the triple-digit seal finally broken, North Texans can expect hot temperatures every day this week as heat index values could reach 110 degrees.

“We’re in the Texas heat now,” NWS meteorologist Juan Hernandez told the Star-Telegram.

A heat advisory is in effect for Dallas-Fort Worth from noon Monday until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The heat advisory will likely be extended as heat index values will be between 100 and 110 degrees this week, Hernandez said. A heat advisory is issued when the heat index value is expected to reach between 105 to 109 degrees, according to the NWS.

Daily temperatures Monday through Friday will hover around 99 and 100 degrees.

Dallas-Fort Worth has an increase in humidity this week, which is why heat index values will be high, Hernandez said. Heat index is the “feels like” temperature and is found by calculating the air temperature and humidity together.

The only rain chances in the region this week are for northeast Texas, far away from the Metroplex.

“We don’t have any rain chances for the Metroplex during the next seven days,” Hernandez said.

The 7-day forecast for Dallas-Fort Worth

Monday: 99 degrees

Tuesday: 100 degrees

Wednesday: 100 degrees

Thursday: 100 degrees

Friday: 100 degrees

Saturday: 100 degrees

Sunday: 100 degrees