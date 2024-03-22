Here’s when Dallas-Fort Worth will see hail, damaging winds again. What you need to know

Another storm system is headed to Dallas-Fort Worth and is expected to hit by Monday. Some of the more severe thunderstorms are expected to bring hail and damaging winds, according to the National Weather Service Fort Worth office.

“There may be a narrow window Monday afternoon for a couple strong to severe thunderstorms in our far eastern zones before they enter East Texas. Hail and strong winds would be the main hazards,” Fort Worth meteorologist Miles Langfeld wrote on the NWS website.

These new storms come in the heels of the weather events North Texas saw the past couple of days. Just last week, parts of the region was pummeled by baseball-size hail and even a tornado.

By midday Sunday, a high atmospheric disturbance in southeast Colorado will nudge a new cold front into our region as stronger-than-normal southerly winds blow our way. This will form a dry line — the boundary between moist and dry air masses — and as it moves eastward may spawn the storms in the forecast for late Sunday and into Monday. Severe thunderstorms packing possible tornadoes often develop along a dry line or in the moist air just to the east of it, especially as it begins to move.

“Intensification of the line of thunderstorms is likely Monday afternoon as this system`s actual cold front catches up to the Pacific front,” Langfeld said.

⚡ More trending stories:

→ There’s no ‘better place’ to see April 8 total solar eclipse than in this tiny Texas town.

→ How a six-pack of beer, $100 got rescuers to pull pig out of thorns.

→When do tornadoes occur the most in Dallas-Fort Worth?

This will be exacerbated by strong winds high in the atmosphere that has the potential to create devastating downbursts as it travels over North Texas.

“Impressive wind fields would suggest a severe weather threat, but with a lack of appreciable low-level moisture and instability and cooling overnight temperatures, storms may struggle to strengthen as they enter our area,” Langfeld wrote, tempering fears of severe storms.

Cooler and drier conditions are expected to follow the storms as we head into the middle of the week.

“Afternoon highs in the mid 50s to low 60s and overnight lows in the mid-30s to mid-40s are expected Tuesday with slightly warmer temperatures on Wednesday,” Langfeld wrote.