Dallas-Fort Worth to see ‘extreme heat’ in 2024, says Farmers’ Almanac; but hottest ever?

Summer 2024 in Texas is expected to be sizzling hot with some of the highest temperatures in recorded history. According to the Farmers’ Almanac, there will be “extreme heat and plenty of storms in July.”

Heavy rain is expected from “storm plain central” which means warm temperatures in the south overall. Some of the high temps will begin rolling in on March 24th.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says there is a one in three chance that 2024 will be warmer than 2023. Summer 2023 was earth’s hottest since global records began in 1880, according to scientists at NASA’s Goddard Institute of Space Studies.

Dallas-Fort Worth felt the fury of a hot summer last year as it endured 55 straight days with highs at or above 100 degrees, coming in as the fifth warmest in the region’s history. By mid July, North Texas saw its hottest day of the year with the thermometer at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport registering 108 degrees.

Texas has consistently seen record-breaking temperatures over the years, with highs of 110° or more in June, July, and August. Two month’s into 2024, temperatures broke heat records in Dallas Fort Worth with highs in the 90s.

Breaking heat records in Dallas-Fort Worth in winter? Here’s hottest day in February https://t.co/iQmV6m4LZQ — Fort Worth Star-Telegram (@startelegram) February 8, 2024

Though the year started warm, the National Weather Service says there’s no correlation between the early arrival of 90-degree days and how hot the summer may be. It did say that summer temperatures will more than likely top 100 degrees.

Summer officially arrives in North America on June 20, breaking another record according to the Farmer’s Almanac, as the earliest start date in 128 years.