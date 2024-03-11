Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott files lawsuit, accusing a woman of extortion

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott filed a lawsuit in Collin County on Monday against a woman who allegedly is trying to extort $100 million from him to settle a claim for sexual assault from 2017.

The case was filed in Collin County, Texas, against Victoria Shores and her attorneys, Bethel T. Zehaie and Yoel T. Zehaie.

Prescott denied the claim in a text to the Star-Telegram on Monday.

“She is trying to get $100 million from me to ‘not report’ a rape case I obviously did not do,” Prescott said in th text.

His attorney Levi McCarthern issued a statement.

“Recently, Mr. Prescott found himself the subject of an extortion plot,” McCathern said. “The Defendant and her legal team have threatened to go public with a completely fabricated story of sexual assault from nearly a decade ago, and demanded that Mr. Prescott immediately pay $100 Million in exchange for her not pressing false charges with the authorities.

“Mr. Prescott — a new father to a baby girl — has great empathy for survivors of sexual assault. He fervently believes that all perpetrators of such crimes should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. To be clear, Mr. Prescott has never engaged in any nonconsensual, sexual conduct with anyone. Lies hurt. Especially, malicious lies. We will not allow the Defendant and her legal team to profit from this attempt to extort millions from Mr. Prescott.”

Prescott filed an 11-page lawsuit based on a letter he received on January 16, 2024, alleging that he sexually assaulted Shores in February 2017.

“Ms. Shores has had to live with this pain and trauma for 7 years,” the letter read, per Pro Football Talk. “It affected her relationship with her fiancé and her everyday existence so much that she had to attend therapy and counseling and will require future therapy and counseling. She has suffered mental anguish that is unimaginable dealing with the trauma of being a sexual assault of victim. Despite the tragic events, she is willing to forego pursuing criminal charges, along with disclosing this information to the public, in exchange for compensating her for the mental anguish she has suffered. Ms. Shores’s damages are valued at the sum of $100,000,000.00. You have until February 16, 2024, to respond to this demand letter.”

McCarthern said Prescott has reported the matter to the “appropriate authorities” and “will continue to cooperate fully in their investigation.”