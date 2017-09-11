Dallas Cowboys party shooting: Gunman kills seven after opening fire at Texas home

nlookers watch police work the scene of a shooting at a home in Plano, north of Dallas: AP

Seven people have died after a gunman opened fire at house party in Plano, Texas.

The shooter was then killed by police.

It is believed the shoot-out was prompted by a "domestic dispute" at the party for fans of NFL team the Dallas Cowboys.

People at the party were watching the game when the violence started.

When the first police officer arrived on the scene just after 8pm in a suburb north of Dallas, he saw bodies on the ground and the suspect shot at him.

The officer exchanged fire with the gunman, fatally wounding him.

The police officer was not injured.

One witness said she heard between 30 and 40 shots fired around 8pm local time.

Police found seven bodies inside the house.

WATCH: Crystal Sugg heard man/woman arguing outside - then 30-40 shots inside Plano home. @wfaachannel8 pic.twitter.com/RlR8yakVKH — David Goins (@dgoins) September 11, 2017

According to Dallas News, the homeowners, a couple, sought a divorce in July.

Two additional victims were taken to hospital, and their condition is not clear.

One man reportedly approached the scene asked a neighbour the address of the shooting. When he was told, he "doubled over in agony" and said he was "friends with probably everyone that was in that house".

David Tilley, a spokesman for the Plano Police Department, told The Huffington Post: "We're trying to put all the puzzle pieces together."

“I've been here all my life,” Mr Tilley added. “I've never heard of anything like this.”

Neighbour Lauryn Nichols told Dallas News that everyone in the neighbourhood was "like a family".

The relationship between the suspect and the victims is not yet clear.