Dallas County students receive 2024 Governor's Scholar awards

Dallas County students were recognized by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg for outstanding academic achievement at the 22nd Annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony on April 28 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.

The statewide program, sponsored by the Iowa Governor’s Office, Iowa High School Athletic Association and its title sponsor the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, honored 424 high school seniors from across Iowa.

Local students honored included:

Ryan Entriken of ADM High School

Sydney Kuhse of ADM High School

Evin Jerry of Dallas Center-Grimes High School

Sam Watkins of Dallas Center-Grimes High School

Jackson Simeck of Van Meter High School

Adrian Valluppara of Waukee High School

Lily Voynov of Waukee High School

Grace Bailey of Waukee Northwest High School

Lily Spahr of Waukee Northwest High School

Ryan Entriken of ADM High School is recognized by Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg and Gov. Kim Reynolds during the Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony on April 28, 2024.

“Iowa Farm Bureau members know that today’s students are tomorrow’s leaders, and our organization and members are proud to support youth and education in many ways, including more than a half-million dollars in annual scholarships,” said IFBF President Brent Johnson. “Our 22-year title sponsorship of the Annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony is just one way we honor and celebrate Iowa’s exceptional high school students who will continue moving Iowa forward.”

Each high school was invited to select a senior student with the highest academic ranking for their first seven semesters. Students selected for the award also had the opportunity to recognize their favorite/most influential teacher and will receive a photo plaque of their meeting with Gov. Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Gregg.

"The principles learned through academic success, like those learned from participation in education-based activities, help develop outstanding leaders and citizens," said IHSAA Executive Director Tom Keating. "The partnership between the IHSAA and the Iowa Farm Bureau, along with the great cooperation of the Governor’s Office has made this event possible for many years."

Ninety-seven percent of those recognized participate in extra-curricular school activities, with more than 75 percent participating in at least one interscholastic sport. More than 64 percent of the group plan to continue their education in Iowa.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Dallas County students receive 2024 Governor's Scholar awards