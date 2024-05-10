Dallas County man charged with capital murder in Montgomery case

A Dallas County man has been charged with capital murder in connection with a Montgomery homicide case, police said.

Keehsar Henderson, 18, of Minter, is charged in connection with the April 7 shooting death of Christopher Manuel, 52, of Montgomery, said Maj. Saba Coleman, spokeswoman for the Montgomery Police Dept.

Henderson was taken into custody Thursday by MPD officers and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Minter, and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond, she said.

No other information was immediately released.

