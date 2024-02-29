Dalewood remains ID'd as 2015 missing person

Feb. 29—Human remains uncovered by a dog in the Dalewood/Lauderdale community on Jan. 10 have been confirmed as belonging to a Lauderdale County man missing since 2015.

Sheriff Ward Calhoun said Wednesday DNA testing on the remains positively identified them as Michael Lane Mosby, who went missing on June 30, 2015.

"Based upon the remains that were recovered, we can determine Mr. Mosley died of a result of whatever happened to him," Calhoun said. "We believe he was murdered."

Foul play has long been suspected in Mosley's disappearance, Calhoun said, and three suspects were arrested in September 2015 in connection with the case. Mindy Brooke Weaver and Megan Rena Alexander were arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder, and Shaun Michael Gibbs was charged with murder, he said.

In November 2015, deputies also arrested and charged Jason Naylor with murder in the case, Calhoun said.

"All four of these individuals are either in custody now on other charges or they're out on bond still on that charge," he said.

Following the discovery of the remains, which were brought home by a nearby resident's dog, a total of three extensive searches have been conducted in the area looking for additional remains, Calhoun said. The searches have included grid-search techniques as well as the use of dogs trained to find human remains, he said, but no additional remains have been found.

At this time, LCSO does not have any further searches planned, Calhoun said, but the case remains an open and active investigation.

"This case is an open investigation and has been since that time," he said. "Based upon the new information that we now have, our investigators will be working with our district attorney's office to make a determination how to move forward with the investigation, as well as moving forward with these charges that were brought then."

Calhoun said LCSO extends its condolences to the family of Mosley, who were informed Tuesday afternoon of the DNA results.

"This does bring some closures, we hope, for the family," Calhoun said. "They were made aware yesterday evening that the results of the DNA test are confirmed and that it was in fact Michael Mosley. Certainly we understand that while it's been a number of years, for a family, that kind of pain doesn't go away."

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office at 601-482-9806 and ask to speak to an investigator or call East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

