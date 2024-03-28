Daleville man sentenced to 30 years in prison

Mar. 28—ANDERSON — A Daleville man has been sentenced to serve 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of child molesting.

Walter Lee Myers III, 48, Daleville, was arrested in 2022 on three felony charges of child molesting.

Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper sentenced Myers to a 39-year sentence and suspended nine years.

Myers pled guilty through a plea agreement. The state was represented by deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp.

The third charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Judge Hopper found Myers to be a sexually violent predator and ordered him to register as a sex offender for life.

The probable cause affidavit stated the initial investigation started Jan. 8 when a man incarcerated at the Madison County Jail was overheard in a telephone conversation saying that a 13-year-old girl had been molested by Myers.

The girl was interviewed by an Indiana Department of Child Services investigator Jan. 12 and related that she'd had sex with Myers at least eight times from October into December.

During a Kids Talk forensic interview six days later, she said that Myers took her to a local hotel in October where they had sex together while her mother was hospitalized.

"Damn, I shouldn't have done that," Myers reportedly told the girl.

Investigators confirmed that Myers rented a room at the local hotel in October.

Myers was convicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine in 2018 and sentenced to two years in prison. In 2016, he was sentenced to two years after another methamphetamine conviction.

He has prior convictions for theft, domestic battery, battery and strangulation.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.