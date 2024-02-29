Daleville man charged with attempted murder

Feb. 29—ANDERSON — Charges of attempted murder have been filed against a Daleville man accused of shooting at police officers.

Trenton Wade Patterson Sr., 49, was charged Tuesday in Delaware Circuit Court 4 Tuesday on two counts each of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, resisting law enforcement and counts of pointing a firearm and false informing.

The Delaware County Prosecutor's Office has also filed to have Patterson declared a habitual offender with prior convictions for battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery.

An initial hearing is set for March 4.

According to the probable cause affidavits, a Daleville police officer who was aware Patterson was wanted on Madison County warrants, pulled over a vehicle in which Patterson was a passenger, near Main and Spring streets, on the evening of Feb. 15.

Patterson at first identified himself with a false name, and then fled from the officer, the documents said. An effort to subdue him with an electronic stun device failed.

Patterson reportedly displayed a handgun and fired at least one shot at two Daleville officers.

A manhunt, involving several police agencies, was conducted until the early morning hours of Feb. 16 and resumed later that morning.

On the morning of Feb. 16 deputies with the Delaware County Sheriff's Department spotted Patterson exiting a shed on Spring Street.

He pointed his handgun at the deputies, and one deputy fired a gunshot in his direction, but the bullet did not strike him, the court documents said.

Patterson then fled on foot, the reports said, and was soon determined to have entered a vehicle parked behind a house in the 14700 block of West Main Street.

Members of the Delaware County SWAT team fired canisters of tear gas into the back window of the car after negotiations failed, and Patterson surrendered.

During his arrest Patterson said he shot himself in the chest, the court document states.

Patterson was treated at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. On Feb. 21 he was transported to the Delaware County jail and is being detained without bond.

The Madison County warrants issued for Patterson are for three counts of nonsupport of a dependent child and invasion of privacy.

No hearing dates have been set in Madison Circuit Court Division 6.

