Dale's Auto Mall & More offers classic cars, UTVs, ATVs

Mar. 30—Editor's note: This story and accompanying photo are advertorial content in the 2024 "Community Cheerleaders" special section of The Jamestown Sun. The special section features volunteers in the community.

JAMESTOWN — Dale's Auto Mall & More has been in business for 46 years.

"We have the cool rides, from classic cars to UTVs to ATVs," says owner Dale Lende.

"We're a full-service repair shop from automobiles to lawnmowers," he said, with complete service for small and large engines. "We have classic cars, Aodes and Massimo UTVs and ATVs."

The ATVs and UTVs can handle a number of transportation and hauling needs on the farm or ranch.

Dale's Auto Mall & More buys, sells and consigns classic cars. The largest auto showroom in Jamestown also has one of the community's largest displays of community and automotive memorabilia.

"I don't know if anybody in the state has more memorabilia hanging on their walls than we do," Lende said. "From the early '30s to the modern times."

Lende has operated service stations and other automotive-related businesses in Jamestown since 1978 and some of the items on display are from his businesses. Other items reflect the automotive and petroleum industries.

Some items are icons from Jamestown's past, including a sign from the Blockbuster franchise that operated on First Avenue some years ago.

And a mannequin changing into a Superman costume in a phone booth is another piece of American pop culture on display.

Dale's Auto Mall & More is located next to Paradiso Restaurant at 417 24th St. SW in Jamestown. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. People may also call Lende for an appointment at 269-2374. To learn more, visit dalesautomall.com.

"The coolest rides in the state can be found right here in Jamestown," Lende said.