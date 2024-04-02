Dale Wyngarden: Another Asian automotive company?

I wish I could muster more enthusiasm for the recent news that another South Korean automotive company will be building a new factory in Holland. I can’t. Sure, the economic development people, from the governor’s office to the local boardrooms, are basking in self-congratulations. Enticing more and bigger is what they’re paid to do.

Sure, many local businesses from construction companies down to window washers and janitorial suppliers see another company as good news. Sure, local governments say someday this will be more tax base. Not today, perhaps, but some day. So with all the excitement bubbling up, what’s the downside?

Dale Wyngarden

Preliminary reports are that the state sweetened the incentive pot to the tune of $700,000. But if the past is any indication, there might also be inducements camouflaged as training money, infrastructure subsidies, or other soft monies. Locally there will probably be tax abatement. For what is typically the next 20 years, area taxpayers will pick up the tab for providing police, fire, park, recreational, and other public services that drew a new industry to Holland in the first place. It’s small comfort that in 2045 a new industry will finally be paying its fair share.

And while new industries generate payroll, if they’re successful they generate wealth as well. Holland owes a great debt of gratitude to homegrown industries that have reinvested significantly in our community. Businesses like Miller Knoll, Trendway, Haworth, Donnelly, Padnos, E&V, Thermotron, Hudsonville, Howard Miller, GDK, Gentex, the former Brooks and Prince Corps, along with many others have given back to the community in countless ways. Downtown Holland’s survival is due in large part to local industrial investors that lived with a conviction you can’t build world-class industries in a community with a second-rate downtown.

And our new Asian-owned automotive companies? They’ll undoubtedly be good citizens. They’ll sponsor little league teams, and possibly underwrite tulip time events or concerts or museum exhibitions. But where will the wealth they generate go? My guess is back to Korea, China or wherever their home offices and ownership are located. If that’s globalization, so be it, but it also diminishes my enthusiasm for piling up incentives to entice foreign industries to move here.

And then there’s the impact on labor and housing markets. For a century or more, our residential base grew primarily by adding single-family homes. Now we all know that factors like escalating land, infrastructure, labor, material and financing costs have pushed home ownership beyond the reach of many. So the demand for housing is met increasingly by outside investors building yet one more humdrum apartment complex. Gateways to Holland such as 120th Avenue or East 16th Street are taking on the appearance of apartment alleys. The character of Holland is changing, and rampant industrial growth is driving much of that change. Long-time residents aren’t particularly thrilled with new directions.

As to labor market impact, have you heard tales of businesses having difficulty finding and retaining good help? Did you get notices a while back from a premier local restaurant that they were closing early due to staffing issues? Have you walked into a restaurant with people waiting in the lobby while a third of the tables were roped off and empty? Welcome to a labor market in flux.

We’d do well to tamp down too much hubris over yet another outside industry moving to town. What goes up can also come down, especially in an industry as volatile as automotive.

Decades ago, headlines hailed outside industries like GE and Lifesavers moving to town. But when one found cheaper labor in Mexico and the other found cheaper sugar in Canada, they packed up and left. So forgive my lack of enthusiasm, but another foreign industry and 70 more jobs no longer strike me as another feather in our community’s cap.

— Community Columnist Dale Wyngarden is a resident of the city of Holland. He can be reached at wyngarden@ameritech.net.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Dale Wyngarden: Another Asian automotive company?