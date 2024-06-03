Dale Co. sex crime suspect arrested near Tuskegee National Forest

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — After multiple days of searching, deputies have arrested and charged a man accused of having sexual relations with a child under the age of 10 in Dale County.

Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum says on Friday, May 31, they received a call from a resident in Level Plains who described witnessing sexual contact involving Colt Bryan Lecuyer and a child under the age of 10 in the back of Lecuyer’s vehicle. When police arrived on the scene, they said Lecuyer, who is a registered sex offender and a federal supervised release inmate, fled the scene in his truck.

Later on Friday, an Auburn police officer says he spotted Lecuyer’s abandoned vehicle in the parking lot of an Auburn Walmart. Officials searched the vehicle’s location, but Lecuyer was located. The abandoned vehicle was taken back to Dale County for evidence.

On Sunday, June 2, investigators say they learned that Lecuyer was on foot in the Tuskegee National Forest near the Lee and Macon County line. Multiple units were called in and after tracking the suspect for four miles, Lecuyer was taken into custody in a wooded area off County Road 57 in Macon County.

“Individuals like Lecuyer, who wish to prey on young children have no place in our society. He is a convicted sex offender so this wasn’t his 1st time victimizing a young child but I pray that it’s his last. I applaud the efforts of those in law enforcement who made it their mission this weekend to put him back behind bars where he belongs!” Mason Bynum, Dale County Sheriff

Lecuyer is currently in the Macon County Jail, but Dale County deputies are on their way to bring him back to the Dale County Jail, where he will be charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.

