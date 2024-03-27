Dale Co. attempted murder case probably won’t continue in a courtroom after grand jury decision

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The case of a Dale County woman charged with attempted murder will probably not continue in a courtroom after a recent decision made by a Dale County grand jury.

Micaela Newby is accused of shooting a man five times at a basketball court in the Kelly Avenue Neighborhood in Midland City in February of last year.

Her case was presented before a grand jury on March 18, where they rendered a decision.

“The grand jury voted not to indict her,” Newby’s attorney, Andrew Scarborough said.

Scarborough says his assumption from that decision is that they thought it was a clear-cut self-defense case

“She did what she had to do,” Scarborough said.

Newby was watching her kids play when a man walked up to play ball with the kids.

Officers say the kids and the man were talking with each other on the court and Newby didn’t like what was being said, so she approached the man.

“She was unable to get off that basketball court,” Scarborough said. “She was being threatened, she was being attacked, and the only thing left to do was to use her lawfully owned license to carry a firearm and she protected herself and her children.”

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and later recovered.

Scarborough says the victim wasn’t even the one to report the shooting to the police. A man he says appeared to be intoxicated the night of the shooting.

“The individual that is quote un quote the alleged victim in this case left the scene,” Scarborough said. “The person who called 911 was Ms. Newby.”

The case has now been sent back to the Dale County District Attorney’s Office, where they will decide whether or not they want to present it again to a grand jury.

“I would not anticipate them doing that, so she’s done,” Scarborough said. “She moves on with life and gets out of this court system.”

Scarborough says this case was a big win for individuals who believe in the Second Amendment and the right to defend themselves.

