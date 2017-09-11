UN human rights chief slams Burma for 'textbook ethnic cleansing', as Dalai Lama says Buddha would help Rohingya

Aung San Suu Kyi was under growing international pressure on Monday after the UN’s top human rights official accused her government of "textbook ethnic cleansing" and the Dalai Llama criticised Buddhist nationalist attacks on Burma's Rohingya ethnic minority.
Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said that Burma seemed to be carrying out a “systematic attack” on civilians designed to expel the mainly Muslim minority from the predominantly Buddhist country.
"Because Myanmar has refused access to human rights investigators the current situation cannot yet be fully assessed, but the situation seems a textbook example of ethnic cleansing," Mr Zeid told the UN Human Rights Council.
Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya have arrived in Bangladesh in the past two weeks after violence flared in neighbouring Burma, also known as Myanmar, where the stateless Muslim minority has endured decades of persecution.
Mr Zeid's condemnation came as the Dalai Lama also spoke out for the first time about the crisis, saying Buddha would have helped Muslims fleeing violence.
"Those people who are sort of harassing some Muslims, they should remember Buddha," the Dalai Lama told journalists who asked him about the crisis on Friday evening.
"He would definitely give help to those poor Muslims. So still I feel that. So very sad.” Burma says it is carrying out counter-terrorist operations in Rakine State against the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, a militant group that carried out a series of deadly attacks on border guard posts on August 25.
But refugees and human rights groups say the Burmese military and local vigilantes are systematically targeting civilians in a campaign of terror characterised by house burnings, mass shootings, beheadings, and gang rape.
The growing international outrage condemning the violent treatment of the Rohingya has reportedly made little impact on the Burmese military who were still threatening to burn down villages on Monday, said human rights activists.
Tun Khin, president of the Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK told The Telegraph he had received multiple calls on Monday afternoon from desperate residents in Buthidaung, Rakhine State, who said soldiers had threatened to kill them and burn down their homes if they remained.
“They [military] are telling villagers we will kill all of you, we will burn all the villages,” he said. “The villagers are asking if the international community can do anything and whether they should stay or pack up.”
“We are witnessing the most horrific situation in our history,” said Mr Khin.
"The operation... is clearly disproportionate and without regard for basic principles of international law," Mr Zeid said.
"We have received multiple reports and satellite imagery of security forces and local militia burning Rohingya villages, and consistent accounts of extrajudicial killings, including shooting fleeing civilians," he said.
"I call on the government to end its current cruel military operation, with accountability for all violations that have occurred and to reverse the pattern of severe and widespread discrimination against the Rohingya population."
At least 313,000 Rohingya refugees have fled Burma since violence flared on August 25, the Inter Sector Coordination Group coordinating the relief operation said on Monday.
The figure means at least 400,000 people, or more more than a third of the estimated 1.1 million Rohingya population of Rakine state, have entered Bangladesh since a previous outbreak of violence in October last year.
The foreign minister of Bangladesh on Sunday said at least 3,000 people have been killed campaign of “genocide.”
Tens of thousands more are believed to be on the move inside Rakhine state after more than two weeks without shelter, food and water.
Many are believed to be trapped on the Burmese side of the Naf river because they are unable to afford exorbitant fares charged by boatmen operating at crossing points.
Boatmen on the river crossing near the Bangladeshi village of Lomba Beel are charging $122 per head, the Dhaka Tribune reported on Monday.
Adil Sakhawat, a correspondent for the paper, said he found large crowds bottle-necked at a border post seized by ARSA militants when he crossed the river on the weekend.
The militants he saw were armed only with sticks and hinted at plans for a new attack on the Burmese military.
ARSA declared a one month ceasefire on Sunday.
Burma's population is overwhelmingly Buddhist and there is widespread hatred for the Rohingya, who are denied citizenship and labelled illegal "Bengali" immigrants from Bangladesh and India.
There are long-running tensions between the Rohingya, who speak a dialect of Bengali, and the Rakine, the predominantly Buddhist ethnic group who make up the majority of Rakine State’s population.
