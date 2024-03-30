Dakota Skies project gives access to Stutsman County land for maintenance, recreation

Mar. 30—JAMESTOWN — The proposed Dakota Skies Outdoor Recreation Area project along Jamestown Reservoir is actually the development of two projects that complement each other, according to Henry Steinberger, Stutsman County Park Board member.

He said the project establishes a perimeter trail along Jamestown Reservoir for maintenance and recreation. The project would be done on Stutsman County land that was formerly owned by the Bureau of Reclamation.

"It's extremely important to develop the trail, even if it was only being developed for the water side of things," Steinberger said.

Steinberger has proposed the project that is currently in the public input phase. A public input meeting on the project is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 1, in the lower-level meeting room of the Stutsman County Law Enforcement Center in Jamestown.

The project includes the development of water and perimeter trails along the reservoir. Off-highway vehicles, bicyclists and hikers would be able to use the trails along the reservoir.

The water trail would be about 14 miles, located from Jamestown Dam to the fish gate about 3 miles north of Buchanan bridge. Twenty to 40 miles of perimeter trails could be developed.

Steinberger said the use of off-highway vehicles is increasing. He said Stutsman County has 1,435 registered off-highway vehicles and many more that are not registered.

The project includes installing kayak stations, shade stations, signage, picnic tables, fire pits and restrooms along the trails. The project also includes purchasing equipment to maintain the land.

Steinberger said the trails could include educational and interactive features like a bird and wildflower identification center and community orchards.

Steinberger said sponsorships could be used to help pay for the items and signs.

He said the estimated cost of the project is between $1 million and $3 million. He said it's a project that can be continuously improved over time.

Two grant applications could be submitted for the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department's Recreational Trails Program with Stutsman County approval. The opportunity to apply for the grants opens April 1 and closes April 14.

The Recreational Trails Program funds up to 80% of eligible costs for trails projects, according to the program's manual. Stutsman County would provide the other 20%.

Grant awards are limited to a minimum of $30,000 and a maximum of $250,000. The county's share of the matching grant would be $62,500 if it receives the maximum of $250,000.

The project would be eligible for two grants through the Recreational Trails Program and could potentially be awarded $500,000.

Steinberger said the Dakota Skies project is similar to one that was done in San Angelo, Texas, along the Twin Buttes Reservoir. The San Angelo project was created after officials there recognized an increase in off-highway vehicle use. Officials created a transportation management plan for the project that helps guide potential future management and operation of the project with a goal of promoting off-highway vehicle use while protecting resources on the land.

Steinberger said less than 10% of the approximately 2,500 acres of land along Jamestown Reservoir has been developed for public use. He said the Dakota Skies project would improve access to public-use land. He said some of the land is only accessible by water.

He said developing the land and improving access would benefit hunters, sportsmen groups, ranchers, hikers, bicyclists, horse riders, wildlife viewers, motor boaters, fisherman, kayak and canoe enthusiasts, off-highway vehicle riders, snowmobilers, cross-country skiers and conservation habitat programs. He also said it would provide access for emergency services.

Steinberger said approximately 1,700 acres of the land is leased for cattle grazing. He said other uses include hunting and boat beaching.

Steinberger said the Bureau of Reclamation's website says the Stutsman County Park Board is allowed to manage recreation and other land resources of the county land formerly owned by the Reclamation by using its own rules and regulations.

"The Bureau of Reclamation has been directed by the Congress to coordinate the recreation use at its water projects with the use of existing and planned Federal, State, or local public recreation developments and to encourage non-Federal public bodies, or other Federal agencies, to manage recreation at Reclamation project areas," the Reclamation's website says. "Over the years, it has been Reclamation's goal to seek other qualified government entities to manage recreation at its water projects."

Steinberger said the Reclamation's office in Bismarck told him that the Stutsman County Park Board has a land conveyance agreement for the county property formerly owned by the Reclamation that it must abide by. The land conveyance agreement says the park board is responsible for the development, management, operation and maintenance of lands and recreational facilities at Jamestown Reservoir.

Steinberger said Reclamation told him the park board will need to consider the cultural resources and environmental protections where the trails could be developed.

Stutsman County Commissioner Joan Morris, a park board member, said she thinks the project is a "great" opportunity for the county and could also be an asset.

But Morris does have some concerns that she says need to be addressed.

Morris said she is concerned with some of the trails going through land that is leased for cattle grazers. She said a lot of the leases are long term.

"I want to make sure that they are comfortable, particularly with the cattle that they have out there and that there are safeguards out there for them as far as fencing and making sure that gates are closed so it really has a minimal impact on people who lease the land," she said. "They've been excellent stewards of the land so far so we need to make sure they are comfortable."

Steinberger said the project involves meeting with parties who rent the land. He said grazing partnership considerations include looking into better fence systems and easy-to-use gates, identifying areas that could be baled and installing identifiable fence markings.

Morris was also concerned about the extra costs for maintaining the land and for the Stutsman County Sheriff's Office to patrol the land.

Steinberger said there are many options to get revenue. He said the park board could seek wildlife and tourism grants and the rent could be increased for land.

In the future, he said a restaurant could be established similar to Hondo's Hideaway.

Morris said she will feel better if the state's attorney's opinion says ATVs and other motorized vehicles are allowed on the county land formerly owned by the Reclamation. The state's attorney is reviewing and researching an agreement between the county and the Reclamation to determine what is allowed on the county-owned land.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What: public input meeting on possible Stutsman County Park Board recreational trails project,

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: lower-level meeting room, Stutsman County Law Enforcement Center, 205 6th St. SE, Jamestown.