Dakota Meyer Slams Dan Bilzerian Amid Las Vegas Shooting

Medal of Honor-winning veteran Dakota Meyer expressed his disappointment in Bilzerian after the latter ran away moments after he saw a woman got shot in the head during the Las Vegas mass shooting on Monday, Daily Mail reported. In an Instagram post, Meyer said that he believes Bilzerian had other options at the time instead of just running away from the scene.

"This is why children shouldn't classify heroes by their followers or their photos. @danbilzerian this is what kills me about people like you. Always playing 'operator dress up' and so so tough when the cameras are on," Meyer wrote on Instagram. "A woman just got shot in the head and you are running away filming that's not what operators do. Please stop trying to be someone your not. People are dying, you're running away not helping them and pretending it's worthy of a video is disgusting."

Bilzerian had been among those present in the Las Vegas concert where the shooting occurred and caught the harrowing incident on camera. In the clip he posted on social media, Bilzerian can be heard saying as he runs away, "A girl just got shot in the head. This is so crazy."

Bilzerian is a professional poker player who has tried and failed to become a Navy SEAL. He constantly shares photos of himself working out or hanging out with models, as well as his arsenal of weapons, on social media.

According to Us Weekly, shortly after posting the first clip, Bilzerian posted another video where he vowed to grab a gun and return to the site of the mass shooting. However, he later said that he felt helpless about the situation. "I don't think there's much I can do," he confessed.

The publication noted that Bilzerian is a gun rights advocate and has an arsenal of weapons. Back in 2013, he shared a photo of his collection on Instagram. "My greatest fear is that someone will break in & I won't be able to decide what #gun to shoot them with," he wrote in the caption.

