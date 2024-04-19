Daiso to open at Park West Place; Bath & Body Works opens second Stockton location

(Apr. 17, 2024) A new Daiso store is coming to the Park West Places Shopping Center in north Stockton in the summer of 2024.

Park West Place in Trinity Parkway is welcoming new retailers to the Stockton shopping center.

It was recently announced that Daiso will be opening a second store at Park West Place. A sign on the business' windows reads opening "Summer 2024."

The family-owned Japanese retailer Daiso is a "one-stop-shop." It sells anything and everything from colorful stationery, Hello Kitty items, home, and beauty products.

In late December, Daiso celebrated its grand opening at Sherwood Place. This was Daiso's first store in the Central Valley and a first for Stockton.

Bath & Body Works opens a second location too

(Apr. 17, 2024) A new Bath and Body Works has open at the Park West Places Shopping Center in north Stockton.

Bath & Body Works is the newest tenant at Park West Place.

Three wick candles, fine fragrance mists, and hand sanitizers can now be purchased at the recently opened store at 10734 Trinity Pkwy Space G-A in Stockton.

This is the second Bath & Body Works location in Stockton. However, this is the first store in the area not inside an indoor mall.

Whether you are a "Champagne Toast" or "Mahogany Teakwood," Bath & Body Works probably has a scent or two to your liking.

Park West Place could not be reached for comment. The Bath & Body Works and Daiso's media teams did not immediately respond to a request for comment before publication.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Bath & Body Works opens second location in Stockton