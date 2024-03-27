Dairy Queen is giving out free Blizzards in April

Mother Nature’s blizzard season is now behind us, which means Dairy Queen’s Blizzard season is approaching.

DQ recently announced a buy-one-get-one deal to celebrate the introduction of three new flavors to its summer menu, available starting April 1. The chain is also introducing the DQ Freezer — what it’s calling its Blizzard flavor archives — which will bring back more frosty treats from its history.

For the BOGO deal, fans can buy one of any size Blizzard Treat and get one of equal or lesser value for free. This dual-dessert deal is available only in the DQ app from April 1 — 14.

Additionally, this summer, the brand is bringing back three past flavors: Frosted Animal Cookie and Brownie Batter and Cotton Candy.

Dairy Queen says, following this initial launch, future re-releases are now very possible. With more than 170 flavors in the Blizzard vault, there will be plenty of opportunities to explore the frozen treat’s nearly 40-year-old history.

What’s on DQ’s summer Blizzard menu?

Dairy Queen’s Summer Blizzard Treat Menu will be available at participating locations, for a limited time, starting April 1. It will feature both returning and brand-new flavors:

Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Party Blizzard Treat: This new treat features chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter topping and crunchy rainbow confetti blended with soft serve.

Picnic Peach Cobbler Blizzard Treat: This new treat combines peaches and cobbler pieces with soft serve for a distinctly summery dessert.

Ultimate Cookie Blizzard Treat: This new treat features Oreo, Chips Ahoy! and Nutter Butter pieces blended with soft serve to create a frozen cookie party.

Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard Treat: This returning item features frosted animal cookie pieces and pink confetti icing blended with soft serve.

Brownie Batter Blizzard Treat: This returning treat features brownie batter and chocolaty brownie dough pieces blended with soft serve.

Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat: This returning treat features cotton candy sprinkles blended with soft serve.

