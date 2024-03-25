Dairy Queen brings back fan-favorite Blizzards — and a few new ones. Here’s when

Dairy Queen fans can soon celebrate the return of the summer Blizzard menu.

Starting April 1, customers can enjoy three new flavors of the hand-spun treats alongside returning favorites, including the frosted animal cookie Blizzard and the brownie batter Blizzard, according to a Dairy Queen news release.

All will be available for a limited time.

Dairy Queen’s summer Blizzard treat menu features new flavors alongside a few returning favorites.

The summer lineup, announced Monday, March 25, includes:

Peanut butter cookie dough party Blizzard made with DQ soft serve, chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter topping and rainbow confetti crunch

Picnic peach cobbler Blizzard made with DQ soft serve, peaches and cobbler pieces

Ultimate cookie Blizzard made with DQ soft serve, Oreo, Nutter Butter and Chips Ahoy cookie pieces

Cotton candy Blizzard made with DQ soft serve and cotton candy sprinkles

The Minnesota-based fast food chain teased the potential re-release of “more than 170” Blizzard treat flavors after opening its so-called “DQ Freezer” for the first time.

“This summer, we invite all fans to celebrate the return of their all-time favorite flavors while creating new memories with family and friends,” Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing at American DQ, said in the release.

Find your nearest Dairy Queen here.

Pizza at Chick-fil-A? Chain debuts five new pies on exclusive menu. Here’s where

Zaxby’s newest menu item is a first for the chicken chain. When can you get it?

Wendy’s replaces fan-favorite Frosty with a new flavor. When can you get it?