Dairy farm manure spill caused mile-long fish kill in western Wisconsin creek, DNR says

Manure from a western Wisconsin dairy farm spilled into a nearby creek earlier this month and caused a fish kill more than a mile long, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced last week.

The fish kill occurred in Moore Creek, which runs through the village of Norwalk in Monroe County, and an adjacent tributary. The DNR linked the kill to a manure spill at Spring Valley Holstein Inc. The agency doesn't have an accurate count of how many fish were killed or the number of gallons of manure spilled.

DNR officials believe the spill happened due to a mechanical failure on the farm: a machine that separates manure fiber from liquid manure failed, causing the pump that normally transports the manure from the barns to a holding pit to overheat and shut off, an agency staffer wrote in a Tuesday email.

The farm has a temporary system in place and the DNR is working with the farmer on a permanent solution, the staffer wrote.

A person fishing in Moore Creek first reported the spill to the DNR. Moore Creek is a tributary of the Kickapoo River, a popular river for canoeing and other recreation.

More: Nitrate has plagued Wisconsin's groundwater for decades. Why is the problem so hard to solve?

More: Judge upholds clean water regulations for factory farms in challenge against DNR

Madeline Heim is a Report for America corps reporter who writes about environmental issues in the Mississippi River watershed and across Wisconsin. Contact her at (920) 996-7266 or mheim@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Dairy farm manure spill caused mile-long fish kill in Wisconsin creek