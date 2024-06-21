Daily Briefing: Louisville's Fairness Ordinance against LGBTQ+ discrimination turns 25
Today we can expect a mostly cloudy day with possible thunderstorms and a high of 89.
It's been a quarter century since supporters of anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people won passage of Louisville's Fairness Ordinance, our Matthew Glowicki reports.
Read the history behind the groundbreaking ordinance; and see how personal stories and political pressure worked to slowly move the needle to success.
Education: A lawsuit has been filed against Jefferson County Public Schools in response to the district's decision to cut busing for the majority of magnet students next year.
LMPD: Three allegations of sexual harassment within the Louisville Metro Police Department were brought to public attention over the past two weeks. Now, Mayor Craig Greenberg says LMPD will soon see a slate of changes.
More LMPD: Days after being named acting LMPD chief, Paul Humphrey sat down with The Courier Journal for an interview. Here's what he had to say.
New law: Beginning July 15, law enforcement agencies across Kentucky can contract retired officers to help solve cold cases involving homicides, giving grieving families new hope.
Over the past week, the Louisville area saw temperatures reach into the 90s as high air pressure emerged in the area. See the images our photographers captured during the heatwave in this gallery.
