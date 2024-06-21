Daily Briefing: Louisville's Fairness Ordinance against LGBTQ+ discrimination turns 25

Happy Sunday, Louisville! Let's begin the week with a recap the last few days.

Today we can expect a mostly cloudy day with possible thunderstorms and a high of 89.

Supporters of the Fairness Amendment protested outside City Hall. Sept. 3,1992

It's been a quarter century since supporters of anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people won passage of Louisville's Fairness Ordinance, our Matthew Glowicki reports.

Read the history behind the groundbreaking ordinance; and see how personal stories and political pressure worked to slowly move the needle to success.

Featured Gallery

David Walker parks his van down by the river and under 64 to remain cool in the heat. June 18, 2024

Over the past week, the Louisville area saw temperatures reach into the 90s as high air pressure emerged in the area. See the images our photographers captured during the heatwave in this gallery.

