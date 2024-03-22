CPS wants to add middle schools amid budget cuts and more top stories | Daily Briefing

Hello and welcome to your Daily Briefing. I'm Madeline Mitchell, The Enquirer's education reporter.

Cincinnati Public Schools' board of education is still chipping away at a multimillion-dollar budget gap that needs to close by June. At the same time, the district is pushing ahead on a plan to implement middle schools – possibly as early as this fall. That plan also includes redrawn district enrollment lines that will set up neighborhood school systems across the city.

In my latest story, you'll learn how closing the budget gap and planning for the district's future are related, and what changes are coming in the new school year.

What else you need to know Friday, March 22

🌧 Weather: High of 62. Mostly cloudy and milder with showers possible.

Today's top stories

As community council president, Chris Griffin, 37, has addressed city and state leaders begging for projects like Slater Hall, a new low-income housing development, from being built repeatedly in the West End. Why? Financing and building multiple low-income projects in poor, Black neighborhoods perpetuates segregation and leads to low quality of life, violence, and, in some cases, death. "You’re still moving in the poorest of the poor people to a poor area and expecting their outcomes to be different," he said. "It’s terrible.”

