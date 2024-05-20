Daily bottlenecks and stopped traffic with Cathedral City’s Highway 111 construction

There has been just one lane on the eastbound Highway 111 just west of Date Palm Drive for many months now. Why can’t some priority be given to completing the work that would allow a second eastbound lane to be open on this major desert thoroughfare? Work on everything else in that new development could continue once that second lane opened, but in the meantime, drivers are stuck with bottlenecks and stopped traffic every day. This seems like very poor planning and extreme indifference to the people who are funding the roadwork – we, the taxpayers. Do they just not care what we are being subjected to? It appears they do not.

Guy Richardson, Rancho Mirage

Kudos to Palm Desert for new speed bumps

A profound shoutout to the City of Palm Desert, the city council and the happy residents of New York Avenue in Palm Desert Country Club. Work completed this week installing several speed bumps on New York Avenue. Since its existence decades ago, the avenue has been a long strait-a-way for speeding traffic cutting through the neighborhood trying to avoid congestion and delays at major intersections like Washington Street and Fred Waring Drive. In the last two days, the noise and chaos from vehicles accelerating and speeding at illegal rates has considerably changed. It’s a completely different and safer neighborhood. Traffic density has immediately dropped by at least 50%. I’ve never witnessed traffic speeds slower. It appears to be a major success. We appreciate the actions taken by the city.

Keith Garlock, Palm Desert

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Daily bottleneck woes with Cathedral City’s Highway 111 construction