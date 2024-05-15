Dads of Asher Sullivan, Yousuf Ayesh shared 'devastating hug' in hospital, post reveals

Rutherford County Schools Director James "Jimmy" Sullivan has taken to social media again to ask for the community's help, but it isn't for his son, Asher, it's for the family of Yousuf Ayesh, the 11-year-old Murfreesboro boy who died Tuesday from incurable brain cancer.

"Yousuf was down the hall from us this week at Vandy," Sullivan wrote in a Tuesday night post. "His dad and I shared a devastating hug (Tuesday morning) that only the two of us can understand. Please help his family if you can."

Sullivan's post included a link that shows a photo of Yousuf in his favorite red shirt to promote a gofundme.com account, set up to help the boy's family. Murfreesboro Muslim Youth, a group that seeks to help people in need in the community, organized the fund-raising account.

Yousuf Ayesh a student at Black Fox Elementary has died after battling brain cancer at Vanderbilt Children's hospital.

Official condolences, known as "Azza," to show support for Yousuf's family, are planned for 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15 at the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro, 2605 Veals Road, a congregation official announced after the boy's funeral Tuesday night.

A candle vigil "in loving memory of Yousuf Ayesh" is also scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Murfreesboro's Black Fox Elementary, where he was enrolled as a fifth-grader. He has a younger sister who attends the school and an older sister at Rutherford County's Central Magnet School in downtown Murfreesboro.

Sullivan's 10-year-old son, Asher, remains in critical condition Wednesday. The boy suffered severe brain damage after getting caught in a storm drain on May 8. He was swept under neighborhood streets where his family lives in the Christiana community on the southside of Rutherford County.

In addition to the post about Yousuf, Sullivan gave a brief update about Asher earlier on Tuesday.

"Had some issues with blood pressure, but his brain stem was able to control his temperature," Sullivan wrote. "Asher's brain is severely damaged. The reality is that the things Asher could do before, he will not be able to do if he recovers (without unexplainable healing).

"We will love and cherish any version of Asher we are blessed to keep if that is what is best for Asher."

A prayer vigil was held on Thursday, May 9, 2024, for Asher Sullivan, seen here in a family photo, the son of Superintendent/Director of Schools at Rutherford County Schools James "Jimmy" Sullivan, who was involved in a tragic accident last night after the storm, on Wednesday.

The director then went on to outline specific prayer requests for his son. They were:

"swelling of his brain subsides and the brain herniation resolves;"

"Asher starts to take some breaths on his own again;"

"no new negative changes"

"pupils show more responses."

"We love you Asher," Sullivan said to conclude the social media post.

