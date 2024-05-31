Dadeville man who allegedly killed girlfriend was out on bond for domestic violence charge

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – The man accused of murdering his girlfriend, 30-year-old Quanisha Davis, was out on bond for alleged domestic violence in which Davis was the victim.

According to court documents obtained by WRBL—Robert Young, 55, was arrested for alleged domestic violence (menacing) and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm on January 7, 2024, by Dadeville police. Young made bond in those cases on January 8, a condition of which was no contact with the victim, Quanisha Davis.

Just four months later, on May 30, Davis’ remains were located in the woods off Herren Street in Dadeville, a few miles away from where her SUV was found dumped along North Loop Road on Wednesday. Tallapoosa Sheriff Jimmy Abbett announced Young was arrested at his Dadeville home and charged with the murder of Davis. Investigators say they cannot comment on the evidence that led to Young’s arrest.

Young remains in the Tallapoosa County Jail pending a future bond hearing. The District Attorney’s office has filed a motion to revoke bond in the January domestic violence allegations. The motion reads, “The Defendant has been charged with the murder of the victim, Quanisha Davis, and thereby has violated the no-contact provision of his bond order, as well as incurred a new criminal charge.”

Davis’ body has been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Authorities are urging anyone with additional information regarding Quanisha Davis’ whereabouts before her death to contact the Alexander City Police at (256) 234-3421 or Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

