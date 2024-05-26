Daddy’s Chicken Shack gives free Memorial Day sandwiches

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Local chicken restaurant, Daddy’s Chicken Shack, is offering a free chicken sandwich for any Veteran, Active Duty Military, and Gold Star Family (those who have lost a Veteran) this Memorial Day.

RELATED: Daddy’s Chicken Shack taking points from the competition

According to their website, Daddy’s chicken is never fed with GMO feed, contains no antibiotics, is hormone-free, raised humanely in the USA by family farmers.

All Daddy’s locations will be honoring these heroes on May 27 all day. No other purchase is necessary. Daddy’s Chicken Shack is located in Littleton and in Colorado Springs, at 7 Spectrum Loop, Unit 110.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.