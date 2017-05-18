Dad Wins the Internet Today With Message Proclaiming "I'm Not the Babysitter"

From Redbook

With the amount of work moms tend to shoulder at home, dads get a bad rap in the parenting department and are often stereotyped as the fun or lazy one. But calling dad a "babysitter" when he steps in to taking over childcare when mom's away? Not cool - at least, not according to Jeremy Martin-Weber, a dad to six (!).

When Martin-Weber's wife, Jessica, headed out of town for work, he posted a photo and a lengthy Facebook detailing the hefty list of tasks that she wouldn't be home to handle. They included, but are not limited to, cooking for the kids, getting them to school on time, mediating conflicts with their siblings, and helping his older daughters with their feminine concerns - so, basically, parenting. Who would do these things, he asked, if Jessica isn't there?

"Me," he wrote. "That's who. Because I'm not the babysitter. I'm not just their playmate. I'm their dad. And looking after them and guiding them and caring for them is my responsibility. And I love it - with all of its challenges."

Jeremy wants no misunderstanding as to the part he plays in his kids' lives, and he won't accept the assumption that it's just his wife that holds things together for his six daughters.

"No the house will not fall apart or be trashed and the kids will not be ruined because dad is in charge. And no, I don't deserve anyone's special praise and adoration because "Wow! This dad can look after his own kids,"" he wrote. "I'm just doing what every parent should do, and what moms do every day without praise or adoration. It is enough that the mother of our children and I communicate our appreciation to each other for all the things we do for our family."

Preach, dad! Obviously, this is a no-brainer, but his commitment to defining the responsibilities of a dad is admirable. And people agreed: His post racked up 3,000-plus like and over 1,000 shares. The only thing it's missing? A mic drop emoji.

[h/t Popsugar]

