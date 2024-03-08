Dad wins big in the NC lottery for the second time. ‘Guess what? I did it again.’

A North Carolina dad may head to Disney World with his daughters again after he scratched off his second big lottery win since 2021 this week, N.C. lottery officials said Friday.

“I told my mother-in-law, ‘Guess what?’” Monroe resident Alexandro Acevedo said when he claimed his $100,000 prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday. “I did it again.’”

Acevedo bought his $30 Black Titanium ticket Wednesday at the Food Lion on North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Monroe, according to a lottery news release.

He beat odds of 1 in 744,433 in winning the second-highest prize in the game, according to the Black Titanium page on NC Lottery.com.

The top prize — $4 million — carries odds of 1 in 1.9 million.

After taxes, Acevedo took home $71,509 after claiming his Black Titanium win, officials said.

“I was like, ‘No way,’” Acevedo told lottery officials. “It feels great.”

In 2021, he won a $200,000 scratch-off prize on a Bigger $pin ticket, according to the lottery.

After his first win, he took his daughters to Disney World.

“That last trip was fun,” he said. “Maybe we’ll do it again.”

The lottery debuted its Black Titanium game in June with six $4 million jackpots and 16 $100,000 prizes. Four jackpots and seven $100,000 prizes remain to be won.