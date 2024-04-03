Dad has tradition of giving son lottery tickets. Then son called with ‘great news’

A Rhode Island man took home a massive prize after being gifted a lottery ticket from his father, officials say.

Steven Richard, of Barrington, was eating breakfast with his father Friday, March 29, “when his father gave him a scratch ticket, as he often does,” Massachusetts State Lottery said in a news release.

Richard didn’t scratch the $10 ticket his dad picked up from a Westport deli just yet.

Instead, he told lottery officials he waited until later in the day to check the $4,000,000 Bonus Bucks, and he was in disbelief.

He won the grand prize of $4 million, according to lottery officials.

“After telling his wife, he then called his father to share the great news,” lottery officials said.

Richard chose the cash option and took home $2.6 million before taxes, lottery officials said.

He told lottery officials he plans to use some of his earnings to “travel with his wife.”

Barrington is about a 10-mile drive southeast from Providence, and Westport is about a 60-mile drive south from Boston.

