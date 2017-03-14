Dad Tells What Really Happened When His Kids Crashed His Live TV Interview

Robert Kelly, the dad whose kids photobombed his live TV interview, says he made a big mistake while working from home — he forgot to lock his office door.

The political science professor was doing an interview with the BBC about the removal of South Korea's president when his 4-year-old daughter, Marion, sashayed into the room, followed by her 8-month-old brother, James, in a roller.

"It's a comedy of errors," Kelly told the Wall Street Journal. His wife, Jung-a Kim, called it "chaos."

He neglected to lock the door, as he usually does. His little girl was in a "hippity-hoppity mood" after having her birthday party at school.

As most of social media around the world knows by now, Kelly's kids can be seen in the background as he speaks to an interviewer. Then his panicked wife runs in, dragging them out and shutting the door.

She had been in the living room. watching her husband's appearance on TV and recording it. Because of the broadcast time delay, she didn't know her kids were in dad's office until she saw them on screen.

“My wife did a great job cleaning up a really unanticipated situation as best she possibly could... it was funny,” he told the paper. “If you watch the tape I was sort of struggling to keep my own laughs down. They’re little kids and that’s how things are.”

