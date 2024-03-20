Dad swinging a sword struck daughter in the eye, Indiana cops say. He’s sentenced

An Indiana dad was sentenced after he was accused of striking his child in the eye while swinging a sword, Indiana cops said.

Neal Smith, 35, was “in a rage” after he heard the mother of the girl was “talking to another man,” according to an affidavit.

Smith took his children outside at their Eaton home and began swinging a katana sword, according to court documents. At one point, he threw the sword at his daughter, striking her in the eye, according to the affidavit.

The sword’s blade lacerated her eyelid and eyeball, according to court documents detailing the January 2021 accident. She was immediately taken to the hospital for emergency surgery.

Smith’s attorney did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

According to court documents, Smith told medical staff his daughter was struck with a stick because the children were “playing with things that they shouldn’t have been.”

His daughter overheard this and said he was lying, according to the affidavit.

Police say the sword was found in the yard.

The child’s mother feared that her daughter may lose her sight as a result of the injuries, according to the affidavit.

Once his daughter was taken to the hospital, Smith left and could not be found, according to police.

Smith pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent, strangulation and domestic battery, according to his plea agreement.

He was sentenced to five years in prison.

Eaton is about a 75-mile drive northeast from Indianapolis.

