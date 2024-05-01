Dad speaks out as 2 children recover after fall from 3rd-story window in White Oak

Two of Tyler Jefferson’s three kids are on the road to recovery at Pittsburgh’s Children’s Hospital after a 30-foot fall from their third-story apartment window in White Oak Monday.

>> 2 children fall from window in Allegheny County

“They’re so strong. I wish everyone could see how strong they are at the hospital. They’re hanging in there,” Jefferson said. “[I’m] super grateful. I don’t even care about my life at this point. I’m just happy that they’re okay.”

On 11 at 11, the changes Jefferson wants to see made as his kids continue to recover.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Trump hush money trial: Judge finds Trump in contempt for violating gag order 3 people arrested after traffic stop in Pittsburgh; could be related to Mercer gun store burglary Passengers get stuck on Pittsburgh-bound train for more than 6 hours VIDEO: 2 children fall from window in Allegheny County DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts