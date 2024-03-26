Dad and son on hike stumble upon ammo can — with pipe bomb inside, Arizona cops say

A father and son were on a hike in Arizona when they stumbled upon an ammo can — with a pipe bomb inside, deputies said.

The two made the discovery March 22 near Hillside, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

They found the can hidden among a pile of granite rocks, deputies said.

When they looked inside of it, they saw “an improvised explosive device (IED), along with detonation cord, black powder, and another suspicious object,” deputies said.

The father and son reported their findings to authorities who then came to inspect it.

A bomb squad was called and removed the items from the can, deputies said.

The team determined the pipe bomb did not have any explosive material. There were, however, other materials in the can that could be used to make a bomb, deputies said.

“Another item suspected to be an additional IED, was also found within the container,” deputies said.

Deputies said controlled detonations were conducted, and a bomb detection canine scoured the area. The dog didn’t find any more bombs.

A suspect has not been identified.

Hillside is about a 105-mile drive northwest from Phoenix.

