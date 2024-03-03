Dad shot when masked men ambush family unloading groceries, Texas officials say

Two people were shot by armed men who police say ambushed a family unloading groceries outside their home, Texas officials told news outlets.

The Houston family had just arrived home at about 11 p.m. March 1 when men in masks suddenly appeared and moved across the side yard while aiming a pistol and a rifle, Houston police told KTRK.

Holding the family at gunpoint, the men ordered them to go inside their house, police told the station.

The father fought back, police said, stopping the men from getting into the home, KHOU reported.

During the ambush, the dad was shot in the foot, officials told KHOU.

McClatchy News has reached out to officials for additional details on the shooting.

The masked men also opened fire on a neighbor who was in his car, the family told KPRC.

A bullet struck the neighbor in the back, police said, and his girlfriend drove him to a hospital for treatment, the outlet reported, adding that he is in critical condition.

Police have not identified any suspects but an investigation is underway, outlets reported.

