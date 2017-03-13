Dad Shot and Killed His Twin Teen Daughters Before Turning Gun on Himself

An Illinois man shot and killed his twin teen daughters turning the gun on himself on Friday evening, according to police.

Randall Coffland, 48, fatally shot his daughters, Brittany and Tiffany Coffland, 16, and shot and wounded his wife, Anjum Coffland, before calling police and saying he would kill himself at about 5 p.m. inside the family’s Chicago condominium.

Read: Body of Indianapolis Woman Found Near River After She Was Reported Missing

"Randall clearly tells the dispatchers that he shot and killed his two kids and he shot his wife. He then said he was going to shoot himself," Deputy Chief Dave Kintz said Sunday.

Randall was reportedly dead when police arrived and authorities found two guns in the home.

Police said Anjum and Randall were married but living at separate addresses, according to The Associated Press.

Anjum was transported to a nearby hospital after the tragedy with non-life threatening injuries.

Police reportedly responded to the home last month for a report of domestic trouble but nothing physical was reported during that incident.

Tammy Hartje, a neighbor, said that she heard screams come from within the residence before police arrived.

Read: Dad Killed Son, 3, in Fear of Losing His Girlfriend Who Disliked Children: Prosecutors

"When I walked across the street I had heard screams. I looked up and I noticed in that apartment they had the door open and I was thinking that's weird because it was so cold outside," she told WGN-TV.

St. Charles East High School, where the twins were enrolled, asked students in a Facebook post to wear purple or blue to school Monday to honor the girls. The school was also open Saturday to provide grief counseling to students.

"RIP Tiffany Coffland and Brittany Coffland, true Saints undeserving of this tragedy," the post read.

Watch: Teens Charged With Murder After Killing Man Who Responded to Craigslist Ad: Cops

Related Articles: