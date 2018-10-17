Dad Shot Dead by 16-Year-Old Son Who Was Protecting Mother: Authorities

Sheriff's deputies determined 54-year-old Javier Vera was choking his wife shortly before he was killed.

A 16-year-old from California has been lauded for his heroism after fatally shooting his dad to protect his mom.

Javier Vera, 54, was found dead with a bullet wound by Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputies Saturday afternoon after his teenage son dialed 911 to report what he had done.

“Deputies responded, detained the boy and secured the gun,” Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Detectives interviewed the 16-year-old boy Saturday night and determined the action of shooting his father was to defend his mother’s life.”

Vera had been in a verbal argument with his wife earlier that day that soon turned violent, authorities said.

“At one point, the man began to choke the woman,” Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

That’s when the teen pulled the gun on his dad, and fatally shot him.

Authorities emphasized the teen was not arrested, and sent him home with his mother after questioning him about the events of the night.

