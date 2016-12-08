Dad Rushes to Son's Defense After He's Shot While Wielding Knives at School: 'He Was Being Bullied'

The father of the knife-wielding 14-year-old shot by a cop at a Nevada high school has come to his son's defense, saying he was reacting to relentless torment from bullies.

"He was being bullied," Justin Clark wrote on Facebook Wednesday. "He brought the knives because he was gonna b (sic) jumped and he was. The school knew of this and failed to act."

The teen was filmed with two long kitchen knives in startling video footage posted to social media after a fight reportedly erupted between two boys at Reno's Hug High School.

Student Eduardo Ayala said he was threatened with suspension for posting his video on social media.

"The kid with both knives was looking everywhere you hear the cop say something and the kid doesn’t comply and then he shoots him," Ayala told Inside Edition.

From one angle, the cop can be seen kicking the knife away from the wounded teen. The cop then gives him medical attention.

But the teen's dad wants to know why the cop used his gun in the first place.

"Tell if u can y the officer pulled his side arm and not his [Taser]," the distraught father wrote.

Clark wants the police officer involved to be held accountable for what he believes was an improper use of force.

According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, the family is being represented by Reno attorney David Houston. An off-hours message left for Houston early Thursday was not immediately returned.

